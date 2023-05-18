One shot in drive-by in Gaines Township

GAINES TWP, Mich. — One person has been shot on Campus Drive, south of 60th Street.

On Wednesday night, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office say one adult man was wounded by gunfire.

It was a drive-by shooting, deputies believe at this time.

Several cars were involved, deputies say, based on preliminary investigation.

However, deputies confirmed to FOX 17 the shooting happened at a house nearby and did not unfold at the high school.

Deputies are still investigating.

Full details will be sent in the morning, deputies say.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update when information is readily available.

