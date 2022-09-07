LMCU Ballpark to host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honoring fallen heroes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Community members will gather at LMCU Ballpark Saturday to climb more than 100 flights of stairs in honor of the fallen heroes who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The 110 flights of stairs, or 2,220 steps, symbolizes the route that 343 members of the FDNY took when they were killed at the World Trade Center.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb aims to pay respect to those who gave their lives selflessly that day so others might live.

These events help sustain NFFF counseling and support programs for families of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The 2022 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at the ballpark (4500 West River Drive, NE, Comstock Park) on Saturday, September 10.

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m., followed by the start of the climb at 9:15 a.m.

Organizers say the climb is scheduled to end around noon.

If you’d like to register or learn more about the climb, click here. Children under 18 can participate for free.

