Kent Co. prosecutor to host Prop 3 town hall

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a town hall meeting about Proposal 3 and its ramifications.
The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cannon Township Hall on Belding Rd. NE in Rockford.
This comes after, in November, Cannon Township trustees passed a resolution of their “official disagreement” with parts of Proposal 3.
Michigan voters passed Proposal 3 during the November election in 2022.
The proposal secures the right to Michiganders’ reproductive freedom.
