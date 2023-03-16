Kent Co. prosecutor to host Prop 3 town hall

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a town hall meeting about Proposal 3 and its ramifications.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cannon Township Hall on Belding Rd. NE in Rockford.

This comes after, in November, Cannon Township trustees passed a resolution of their “official disagreement” with parts of Proposal 3.

READ MORE: Cannon Twp. board passed resolution addressing Prop 3

Michigan voters passed Proposal 3 during the November election in 2022.

The proposal secures the right to Michiganders’ reproductive freedom.

READ MORE: Proposal 3 passes enshrining abortion rights in Michigan Constitution

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube