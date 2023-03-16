Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Kent Co. prosecutor to host Prop 3 town hall

AP Poll Abortion
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Poll Abortion
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 16:08:18-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a town hall meeting about Proposal 3 and its ramifications.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cannon Township Hall on Belding Rd. NE in Rockford.

This comes after, in November, Cannon Township trustees passed a resolution of their “official disagreement” with parts of Proposal 3.

READ MORE: Cannon Twp. board passed resolution addressing Prop 3

Michigan voters passed Proposal 3 during the November election in 2022.

The proposal secures the right to Michiganders’ reproductive freedom.

READ MORE: Proposal 3 passes enshrining abortion rights in Michigan Constitution

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather