Family set to lay Riley Doggett to rest

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of Riley Doggett will say final goodbyes today to the 17-year-old nearly two months after he passed away.

Doggett died Thursday May 9, 2024, after suffering injuries in a police chase he was involved in on Monday, April 8.

In an obiturary, his family remembered Doggett as a "loving and very loyal son, brother, and friend."

What Lead Up to Riley Doggett's Death?

On April 8, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office initiated a vehicle pursuit with a vehicle that Doggett and another individual were inside.

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen.

At some point, their vehicle went off the road near Division Avenue and 32nd Street in Wyoming, hitting a number of parked cars.

Two people jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran. One of them was Doggett, who was then struck by a cruiser.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. His family telling FOX 17 the teenager suffered injuries to his head.

He would end up dying from his injuries at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

"Every single police officer, including the one that ran over and killed my client, when they get on that witness stand, when I call them as a witness, they will admit to you that simply because he's running away, it does not give them the right to use deadly force," Johnson said.

"Using a car against a pedestrian is deadly force under the law. Can't do it."

On Wednesday, Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to FOX 17 that his office had been given the case. They will analyze the contents of the investigation to consider issuing criminal charges against the deputies involved.

Doggett's death certificate was filed with the county on Monday, May 20.

While his death certificate lists Doggett's cause of death as "Craniocerebral trauma", the manner of death is noted as "Accident".

Doggett passed while still in the ICU.

In terms of Doggett's manner of death being listed as accidental, the attorney representing his family says it shouldn't impact any potential criminal or civil trials in the future.

"It could still lead to a criminal conviction, even with that person saying accident," Doggett family attorney Ven Johnson told FOX 17 Wednesday.

"What we would say is it's not binding on the jury whatsoever... when we call the forensic pathologist in a criminal or civil case, all of that is explained to them, that it's not controlling on them, and they don't make that call, the jury does."

Riley will be laid to rest on Friday.

Doggett's memorial service will take place at Stroo Funeral Home beginning at 5:00pm.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube