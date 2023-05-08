Driver charged in deadly crash in Kent County

The driver accused in a deadly crash in Kent County appeared in court on Monday.

Bennet Prichard has been charged with two counts of moving violation causing death. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The crash occurred on December 30, 2022, at M-57 and Harvard Avenue near Greenville.

According to Michigan State Police, Bennett was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended an SUV. Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were killed in the crash.

The impact of the crash pushed the SUV into an ambulance, causing it to flip on its side.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube