Metro Detroit-based liqueur company 'Cráz Cello' creates first-ever lime-flavored cello

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit-based company is using their family's recipe from Italy to create three distinct Italian liqueurs including a lemoncello, orangecello, and first in the world limecello.
Cráz Cello by paisans union launched in August 2020 in the Detroit-area, creating a famous Italian liqueur with an American spin.
The company produces an old-time favorite LímonCello, an OrángCello and the first lime liqueur of its kind — a LīmCello.
Cráz Cello's founders joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about how their products make for a great addition to craft cocktails and as a popular drink on its own after dinner like in Italy.
If you're hoping to use any of these three liqueurs in a cocktail, here are some ideas Cráz Cello shared:
OrangFashion (aka Old Fashion)
- served in 12 oz. rocks glass
- 1.75 ounce of Rye Bourbon
- .75 ounce of OrángCello
- 2 dashes of angostura bitters
- 2 dashes of orange bitters
- stir and strain over glass (do not shake)
- express lemon peel after pouring drink over ice
- garnish with orange and lemon peel
Gin Fizzy
- served in 10.25 oz. lowball glass
- 1 oz. of LímonCello
- 1.5 oz. of gin
- top with tonic water
Holiday Cosmo
- served in a 8.25 oz. cocktail or martini glass
- 1.5 oz. of LīmCello or LímonCello
- 2 1/2 oz. of cranberry juice
- 1 1/2 oz. of vodka
- shake with ice and pour
If you're interested in trying your hand at any of these cocktails, Cráz Cello's products can be found at a few locations here in West Michigan.
- Grand Rapids: Total wine, Ball Park Party Store
- Grand Haven: Fortino's, Beach Party Store, Noto's Restaurant
You can find more fun cocktail ideas on Cráz Cello's website.