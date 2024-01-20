Metro Detroit-based liqueur company 'Cráz Cello' creates first-ever lime-flavored cello

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit-based company is using their family's recipe from Italy to create three distinct Italian liqueurs including a lemoncello, orangecello, and first in the world limecello.

Cráz Cello by paisans union launched in August 2020 in the Detroit-area, creating a famous Italian liqueur with an American spin.

The company produces an old-time favorite LímonCello, an OrángCello and the first lime liqueur of its kind — a LīmCello.

Cráz Cello's founders joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about how their products make for a great addition to craft cocktails and as a popular drink on its own after dinner like in Italy.

If you're hoping to use any of these three liqueurs in a cocktail, here are some ideas Cráz Cello shared:

OrangFashion (aka Old Fashion)

- served in 12 oz. rocks glass

- 1.75 ounce of Rye Bourbon

- .75 ounce of OrángCello

- 2 dashes of angostura bitters

- 2 dashes of orange bitters

- stir and strain over glass (do not shake)

- express lemon peel after pouring drink over ice

- garnish with orange and lemon peel

Gin Fizzy

- served in 10.25 oz. lowball glass

- 1 oz. of LímonCello

- 1.5 oz. of gin

- top with tonic water

Holiday Cosmo

- served in a 8.25 oz. cocktail or martini glass

- 1.5 oz. of LīmCello or LímonCello

- 2 1/2 oz. of cranberry juice

- 1 1/2 oz. of vodka

- shake with ice and pour

If you're interested in trying your hand at any of these cocktails, Cráz Cello's products can be found at a few locations here in West Michigan.



Grand Rapids: Total wine, Ball Park Party Store

Total wine, Ball Park Party Store Grand Haven: Fortino's, Beach Party Store, Noto's Restaurant

You can find more fun cocktail ideas on Cráz Cello's website.

