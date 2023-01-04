Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking expected in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking will appear in court Wednesday.

The court hearing is for Terrence Clay. He was arrested back in November for trafficking a 16-year-old Grand Rapids teen.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started when investigators with its Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip in October.

The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.

From there, officials say, she was trafficked through online postings.

Investigators say they learned the teen was in the Upper Peninsula, possibly with the man. The sheriff’s office says the information was broadcast to northern Michigan authorities.

That’s when a staff member for the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted the man driving and hiding a person under a blanket in the backseat.

The sheriff’s office says the Mackinac Bridge Authority contacted law enforcement, who then stopped the vehicle after it crossed the Mackinac Bridge

Clay is charged with child abuse, human trafficking and other crimes.

He's scheduled to be in court at 10 a.m. on January 4.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 and it's completely confidential.

For more information about human trafficking or how to submit a tip, click here.

