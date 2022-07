OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after a crash with a vehicle in Oakfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Lincoln Lake Avenue at roughly 3 p.m.

We’re told the vehicle was traveling north when it tried to pass the bicyclist. In the process, the car hit the bike and sent the bicyclist into a nearby ditch.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries, deputies say.

