SARANAC, Mich. — A teacher is under investigation as assault allegations emerged this week.

FOX 17 got a tip that a Saranac Community Schools teacher is accused of hitting a student on Thursday.

Superintendent Jason Smith confirmed to FOX 17 that an investigation is underway, but would not give further details.

This is a developing situation. FOX 17 will update this article as information is confirmed.

