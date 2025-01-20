How to keep heating costs low amid single-digit temps

(WXMI) — You’re probably expecting to see an increase in your heating bill as temperatures dip into the single digits, but what can you do to keep it from burning a hole in your wallet?

We spoke to DTE Energy, who offered a few tips and tricks on how to make the most of your heat while keeping expenses at a minimum.

The company recommends checking windows, doors and the attic for any drafts. It can be easier to miss than you think.

"Weatherization is probably a big one,” says Vice President of Gas Sales & Supply HJ Decker. “That's one that maybe some people don't really think about."

DTE stresses the importance of keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower. Smart home devices can also help track heat usage. Don’t forget to keep up with your air filter schedule.

Following all of the above tips should help keep you from wasting money on your next heating bill.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube