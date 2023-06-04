House Shot in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to several shooting reports Sunday morning around 1 a.m.

After those reports came in, deputies say a victim called them claiming their home was shot.

After investigators arrived, they found a house which was hit by several bullets. None of the occupants inside suffered any injuries.

If anyone has information related to this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

