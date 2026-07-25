GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven’s Centertown neighborhood is preparing for a busy Sunday as “Flea on Seventh” returns for its 11th year, bringing together vintage vendors, local businesses and family activities for a free community event.

WATCH: Grand Haven’s ‘Flea on Seventh’ returns with vintage finds, youth vendors and family activities

Grand Haven’s ‘Flea on Seventh’ returns with vintage finds, youth vendors and family activities

Hosted by Vintage Green Antiques, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“There’ll be 85 vendors outside my store that are adults,” Vintage Green Antiques owner Joyce Workman said. “They’re going to bring vintage, and then they’re going to bring jewelry and henna and flowers and bread and plants and ice cream and popcorn and lemonade.”

The event will also highlight younger entrepreneurs. Workman said 10 youth vendors will be set up in the parking lot between Vintage Green Antiques and Guitar Haven.

“They are making their own things, their own ideas, and they are going to be selling them,” Workman said.

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Family-friendly entertainment is also planned throughout the day, including free face painting for children by Fancy Faces, sponsored by Lake Michigan Auto and the Frame and Mat.

While other summer events, including the Coast Guard Festival and a car show, are taking place nearby, Workman said visitors should still be able to find parking in Centertown.

“There’s really not anything going on down here. There’s lots of parking,” Workman said. “But I would just say, double check you’re not in the three-hour parking. It’s no fun to come for fun and get a ticket.”

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In addition to the flea market, neighboring businesses are planning special activities tied to the event.

“JW's [Food and Spirits] is open one Sunday a year, and that’s on Flea,” Workman said. “So, if you want to eat at JW’s on a Sunday, it’s got to be Flea Sunday.”

Studio JSD - Jewelry Gallery and Makerspace will also host a “Destash Bash” aimed at jewelry makers and artists looking for crafting supplies and materials.

“If you’re a jewelry maker, creator, whatever, you go there and buy pieces and parts, and now you have fresh stash to create,” Workman said.

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