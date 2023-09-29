Zoo Goes Boo returning to John Ball Zoo starting on October 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced the return of its Halloween celebration: Zoo Goes Boo. The event will return to the zoo starting on October 13.

Zoo Goes Boo will be held October 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be a member exclusive hour that will be offered from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

The event will have Halloween decorations, face painting, and trick or treating. There will also be magicians, jugglers, music, spooky characters, and stilt walkers. The event will also feature a variety of animal experiences, including Halloween-themed enrichment for animals.

Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications Zoo Goes Boo

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own bag for trick or treating.

“We are so excited to host Zoo Goes Boo again this year and offer amazing performances and activities for the whole family alongside our animals,” said John Ball Zoo events coordinator Mariah Malone. “Zoo Goes Boo is a favorite event among many of our guests, and each year we look forward to making it bigger and better than ever.”

Zoo Goes Boo will return to John Ball Zoo starting on October 13. Tickets are available to purchase on the zoo’s website.

