Versiti Blood Center of Michigan issues emergency appeal for blood donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.

During the holiday season, Versiti reported a significant decline in blood donations. The downward trend is expected to continue with the ongoing winter weather.

While all blood types are needed, types O-positive and O-negative are the most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type. O-negative is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies if the blood type is unknown.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate. Parental consent is required for donors who are 16 years old. Individuals who donate should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

“As we welcome the new year, we are seeing an uptick in emergency room visits and trauma patients requiring mass blood transfusions, decimating the blood supply,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medial director at Versiti. “Available blood across the state is dangerously low, and we are asking those who are able to make an appointment to donate today and to encourage a friend or family member to do the same.”

A list of donation centers can be found below:



Grand Rapids – 1036 Fuller NE

Grandville – 3140 Wilson SW

St. Joseph – 2170 Cleveland Ave.

Kalamazoo Area – 524 East Milham Ave.

Saginaw – 1771 Tittabawassee Rd.

Bay City Donor Center – 1017 North Johnson St.

Midland Dow Diamond – 825 East Main St.

Traverse City – 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Gaylord – 133 W. Main St. Suite 101

Appointments to donate blood can be scheduled by calling 1-866-642-5663. They can also be made on Versiti’s website.

