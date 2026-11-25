GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health has big plans for its property between Lafayette and Barclay avenues in Grand Rapids — tearing down existing buildings to make way for an 11-story, $1.3 billion addition to the Medical Mile.

The health system is presenting its proposal before the city on Monday, Nov. 30. Ahead of that meeting, I spoke with a neighbor in nearby Heritage Hill, a neighborhood known for its rich history and recognized for being very old.

"There aren't a lot of other places in the city where you can find this kind of history, this kind of walkability, and especially this close to downtown — this kind of neighborhood community," Mark Ayers said.

The neighborhood feel could soon change. Right up to the line that designates Heritage Hill as historic — and protects it from changes — is Lafayette Avenue. That border is where Corewell Health's proposed expansion would sit.

WATCH: Up to the line: Corewell's 11-story proposed expansion would border Grand Rapids' historic Heritage Hill

Up to the line: Corewell's 11-story proposed expansion would border Grand Rapids' historic Heritage Hill

"Right up until you get to the line, pretty much — they can do whatever they want," Ayers said.

According to Corewell, the project would add 11 floors, cost $1.3 billion and better serve Grand Rapids. The health system says Butterworth Hospital can often sit close to capacity. A spokesperson for Corewell explained that they've had 2 meetings so far with members of the Heritage Hill community.

Ayers understands the need.

"I think the expansion of the hospital is needed. I think it's a good thing for a growing city to have investment in that kind of infrastructure," Ayers said.

But as a Heritage Hill neighbor, Ayers said he has worries — from parking to the sound of the added helipad, which is also part of the addition.

"I'm concerned that it's happening in spite of the neighborhoods that are built next to it," Ayers said.

There are two meetings coming up where neighbors can learn more. The first is a presentation on Nov. 30. The second, notably, is a public hearing on Dec. 10.

I'll be at the meeting on Nov. 30 and will bring you the latest.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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