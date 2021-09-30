Watch
Tire company technician injured when truck hit on side of I-96

Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 30, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A technician was injured during a crash while repairing a tractor trailer’s flat tire on I-96 on Thursday afternoon.

The tractor trailer was on the side of the roadway near Thornapple River Drive, according to Michigan State Police.

A tire company was helping with the repair when a second vehicle hit the tractor trailer, injuring the technician.

The technician was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

MSP reminded drivers to move over if they see a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway.

