Rosa Parks Circle ice rink to reopen at full capacity Nov. 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 25.

The city of Grand Rapids says the rink will be open every day through Feb. 26, depending on weather conditions.

It will cost $2 for people under 18 to use the rink and $4 for those 18 and up, the city says. Skates are included with the admission fee.

We’re told the rink will operate at full capacity this year.

“We’re excited to bring this treasured winter pastime back to the heart of Grand Rapids at Rosa Parks Circle,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “After limited capacity in 2020 during COVID-19 and a relocated skating operation due to construction in 2021, we’re ready to be back in full force this winter at the newly renovated space.”

Reserve a time slot online. Walk-ups are also welcome, city officials say.

Reservations are limited to parties of no larger than six people.

This year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 2.

