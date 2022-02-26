Watch
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine's

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scott Eisen/AP
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.  But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 16:58:20-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.

But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

"I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do," said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well."

