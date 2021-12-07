Local singing group performs for Pearl Harbor Memorial

Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

It killed 2,300 Americans and launched the country into WWII.

To commemorate this day, A West Michigan singing group traveled to Hawaii to share the gift of song with survivors, veterans, and visitors on the island.

The Grand Rapids Chapter of the Sweet Adelines was one of 10 groups and the only one from Michigan invited to perform at the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series.

Colleen Pierson says they've rehearsed for hours in preparation.

"We are producing a sound that I don't remember us ever producing before, “Pierson said. "This is a tribute to not only people here that we're singing to, but members of our family that have served our country, so it's very, very emotional for all of us."