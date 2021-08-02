Watch
LIVE at 3 p.m.: Whitmer tours new site of Bold Advanced Medical Future Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will visit Grand Rapids on Monday afternoon to tour the new site of Bold Advanced Medical Future Health.

Watch her visit live here at about 3 p.m.

