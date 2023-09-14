Grand Rapids working with Lime to make getting around ArtPrize safe and easy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With almost 700 Artprize entries this year – there's a lot of ground to cover around Grand Rapids.

One way is to hop on a Lime scooter or bike to zip around the city.

This year Grand Rapids is partnering with Lime on a safety messaging campaign, sending push notifications through the app.

LIME SCOOTER & BIKE RULES AND SAFETY TIPS Riders must be 18+ Wear a helmet 1 rider per scooter/bike Ride in the road, going with traffic Yield to pedestrians Obey all traffic signals and lane markings

Another thing to keep in mind— stay away from roads that aren’t open.

“There are still road closures throughout the city that are tied to ongoing construction projects.” Jennifer Casper, Assistant Director of Mobile GR explained to FOX 17. The only event-specific road closure is on Monroe Center for the Honda exhibit.

There are also parking lots over on the west side of the river that are $3 and $4 depending on the lot and serviced by Dash buses to get into downtown.