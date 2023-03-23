Grand Rapids K9 awarded Combat Star for injuries sustained in stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids K9 was awarded for his services after sustaining injuries while police responded to a barricaded suspect late last year.

Eli was stabbed on Leonard Street multiple times Nov. 14, 2022. His wounds were considered life threatening, but luckily he recovered and returned to duty two months later.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli was awarded with the Combat Star, which is given to individuals who are hurt as a result of an attacker, “personal combat” or other hazards while on duty.

K9 Eli was recently awarded the Combat Star for injuries received in the line of duty on 11/14/22. This award is limited to those cases resulting from attack by an assailant, personal combat, or the performance of hazardous duty. pic.twitter.com/xj3N7J500u — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 23, 2023

