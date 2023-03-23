Watch Now
Grand Rapids K9 awarded Combat Star for injuries sustained in stabbing

Eli awarded Combat Star.jpg
Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted at 3:24 PM, Mar 23, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids K9 was awarded for his services after sustaining injuries while police responded to a barricaded suspect late last year.

Eli was stabbed on Leonard Street multiple times Nov. 14, 2022. His wounds were considered life threatening, but luckily he recovered and returned to duty two months later.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Eli was awarded with the Combat Star, which is given to individuals who are hurt as a result of an attacker, “personal combat” or other hazards while on duty.

READ MORE: K9 Eli returns to duty after stabbing in Grand Rapids stand-off

