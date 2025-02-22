GR intersection to close again for new round of construction projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After closing for months last year, the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street will shut down again early next month.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. posted to its Facebook page Friday saying Division Avenue will be closed between Fulton Street and Michigan Avenue beginning March 3.

We’re told the closure is expected to last until November.

In the meantime, “a full street reconstruction project” will be held to add a new water main, bike lanes, separate sanitary and storm sewers, widen sidewalks, plant new street trees, improve street lighting and more, according to DGRI.

The city plans to hold a meeting on the project Feb. 26.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

