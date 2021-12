GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is currently experiencing technical difficulties that will impact Friday night’s 10/11 p.m. show.

Our switcher is out of commission. We have engineers working to resolve the issue.

Until then, we will present the latest headlines and weather in a livestream on our Facebook page.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your patience!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube