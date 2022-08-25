Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Experts predict gas could fall below $3/gallon in west Michigan

Gas Prices
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
Gas Prices
Posted at 8:28 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 20:28:54-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said Wednesday that gas could briefly fall to $2.99 per gallon in the greater Grand Rapids area.

De Haan says this potential drop stems from a large plunge in implied demand, which the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

He added that Chicago area gas prices dropped to their lowest amount since February 23, which could indicate lower gas prices throughout the Great Lakes region.

Check out the interactive map below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered