Experts predict gas could fall below $3/gallon in west Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said Wednesday that gas could briefly fall to $2.99 per gallon in the greater Grand Rapids area.

It is NOT impossible that some stations in Grand Rapids (aka Sparta) could briefly fall to $2.99/gal if the situation holds! — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 24, 2022

De Haan says this potential drop stems from a large plunge in implied demand, which the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

He added that Chicago area gas prices dropped to their lowest amount since February 23, which could indicate lower gas prices throughout the Great Lakes region.

Check out the interactive map below:

