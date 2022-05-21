Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Circle Theatre welcomes new marketing and outreach director

Circle Theatre
Circle Theatre
Circle Theatre
Posted at 6:27 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 18:32:59-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids announced a new addition to its team Saturday, welcoming the new Marketing and Outreach Director, Olivia Bentley.

Bentley is originally from Guatemala and now lives in Grand Rapids.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and her master’s from Michigan State University.

Bentley says she’s a theatre fan, sports fan and dog-lover.

If you are interested in joining the Circle team, volunteering or getting involved in other ways, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News