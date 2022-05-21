Circle Theatre welcomes new marketing and outreach director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Circle Theatre in Grand Rapids announced a new addition to its team Saturday, welcoming the new Marketing and Outreach Director, Olivia Bentley.

Bentley is originally from Guatemala and now lives in Grand Rapids.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and her master’s from Michigan State University.

Bentley says she’s a theatre fan, sports fan and dog-lover.

If you are interested in joining the Circle team, volunteering or getting involved in other ways, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube