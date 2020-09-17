Aero Med avoids crash with drone at Butterworth Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS — Hospital officials say a Aero Med nearly collided with a drone at Butterworth Hospital.

The drone dropped low enough to be picked up by an Aero Med team member.

“Our transport crew was fortunate that this drone did not hit our aircraft,” said Tiffany Obetts, Aero Med director. “This drone was in the area illegally and a collision could have been devastating. Anyone who operates a drone has to do it safety and understand and obey no fly zones.”

Watch: Helicopter lands and crew member catches drone

(1-minute mark)



Devices like drones are prohibited from flying within five miles of places like Spectrum Butterworth.

The owner of the drone is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call (616) 954-6657. To find out more about drone safety from the FAA click here.