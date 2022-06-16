Grand Rapids Ballet to host 'Off the Canvas' October 15-17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Ballet has announced its first in-person performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Off the Canvas will be performed October 15-17 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

The ballet company features 19 professional dancers from around the world. Off the Canvas will feature performances created by choreographers Adam Houghland, Penny Saunders, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska. “The three choreographers in the Off the Canvas have a knack for moving the dancers around the stage in bold strokes the same way an artist might paint on a large canvas,” said Grand Rapids Ballet Artistic Director James Sofranko.

Skarpetowska choreographed the performance to music by Adrian Lim-Klumpes and Antonio Vivaldi. The performance is described as bringing Cy Twombly’s Bacchus paintings to life. Saunders’ ballet is choreographed to music by Max Richter. It is described as exploring the creative process cycle and coincides with Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Hougland’s ballet is choreographed to music by Philip Glass and is loosely based on Dangerous Liaisons. The ballet follows a power couple that tries to manipulate society for their own entertainment.

“We are so happy to be back on stage at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre,” said Sofranko. “This will be the first public performance on our stage since March 2020 and we have certainly missed the thrill of having a live audience. The dancers’ joy to be back is so clear in rehearsal and I can’t wait to see how they embody that energy when they return to performance.”

Off the Canvas will be performed October 15-17. Tickets can be purchased online.

