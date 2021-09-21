Gov. Whitmer to unveil economic agenda

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to unveil an economic agenda focused on 'growing Michigan's middle class, supporting small businesses, and investing in communities to boost the state's economic progress out of the COVID-19 pandemic and set the state up for long-term economic success' on Tuesday.

Whitmer is expected to announce details of her economic agenda at a press conference on Mackinac Island at 2 p.m.

She will be joined by LEO Director Susan Corbin, Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah, and Community Economic Development Association of Michigan Executive Director Luke Forrest.

You can watch the announcement live on our website or Facebook page.

