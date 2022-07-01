Gov. Whitmer, Legislature reach 2023 FY budget deal

LANSING, Mich. — The governor’s office said Thursday evening that Governor Gretchen Whitmer, legislative leaders and the state budget director reached a bipartisan budget deal that does not raise taxes.

“Today, I am proud to announce that the Legislature and I have reached a deal on a balanced, bipartisan state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that does not raise taxes by a dime and is delivered on time. This is our fourth collaboration on a fiscally responsible budget [that] delivers on the kitchen-table issues that matter and lowers costs for families struggling with inflation. I am proud that the budget will grow Michigan’s economy and workforce, make record investments in every student and classroom, protect public health and public safety, expand mental health resources and empower working families and communities. Let us continue in this spirit of collaboration to invest the billions of dollars in additional revenue we still have on the table and offer real relief to families right now, especially as they face rising prices on groceries, gas and other everyday expenses. I will work with anyone to put Michiganders first and get this done,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement.

“We have a financially sound budget that responsibly invests our one-time funds. In addition to prioritizing funding for our students, schools, public health, natural resources and communities, we are paying down debt, shoring up pensions and setting money aside for a rainy day. I am proud to have a budget that invests in both our current needs and looks toward our future as we continue to move Michigan forward,” said state budget director Chris Harkins in a statement.

“A budget is a statement of priorities, and this budget prioritizes education, safe schools, road repairs and job training. It also sets aside a substantial sum that Republicans are ready to return to Michiganders struggling with record-high inflation and gas prices,” said Majority Leader Mike Shirkey in a statement.

“Between the looming recession and inflation hitting families hard, we absolutely had to nail this budget plan to give everyone in Michigan the support they need. I’m glad we were able to take our time and work together across party lines to build a real plan and move Michigan forward. Our budget prioritizes school funding, road repairs, healthcare access, job training and even sets aside billions for tax relief. This plan has everything Michigan families need to get ahead and stay ahead in the coming year,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth in a statement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube