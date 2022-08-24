Watch Now
FOX 17 temporarily off-air due to power outage

Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — FOX 17 is currently off air due to an unexpected power outage.

We are working to get back on the air as quickly as possible. At this time, it's unclear how long it will take to restore power.

