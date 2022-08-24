NewsLocal News Actions Facebook Tweet Email FOX 17 temporarily off-air due to power outage FOX 17 By: FOX 17 Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 24, 2022 and last updated 2022-08-24 08:34:43-04 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is currently off air due to an unexpected power outage.We are working to get back on the air as quickly as possible. At this time, it's unclear how long it will take to restore power. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox! now signed up to receive the Best of Bluegrass Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered