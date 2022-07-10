Detroit's historic Virginia Park Street to be repaired with antique bricks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters are coming together once again, this time, to save the city’s historic Virginia Park Street.

After 115 years, one of the city's last remaining brick-paved roads, Virgina Park Street is set to undergo repairs next year.

"We are taking the bricks all out of the way, and we are going to repair the crown and shape of the water flow of the original three blocks, and the bricks will be reinstalled in the method that’s appropriate for 2023," said Jeff Cowin, President, Virginia Park Historic District Block Club.

To accomplish the goal, the community members are rolling up their sleeves at the cross-section of East Vernor Street and Beaufait Street to find antique bricks from a batch of over 20,000 that came from a DTE construction site and donated by ITC holdings, the largest independent electricity transmission company in the country.

"These are a match for 2 of the 3 blocks, there is a red brick that we need for the 1st block that we are also finding in this pile," said Cowin.

Volunteers searching for two kinds of bricks, ones made in 1894 and the other batch from 1904. Jeff calls them Detroit’s assets and says, if not reused, it would be like throwing away both money and history.

"After 100 years we know that this material stands better than concrete and asphalt. This road saved taxpayers 100s, thousands of dollars, maybe in the millions," said Cowin about the importance of importance of preserving the bricks.

Army veteran Hyvert McGrady has been helping since Thursday and the 75-year-old says he is proud to save Detroit’s history.

"It’s a way of preserving the bricks and repairing the street that we live on," said McGrady.

Meanwhile, it’s Jaclyn Culler’s first-day volunteering. For her, it's important to see that future generations experience brick-paved roads especially since there are not many left.

"Other than this one and the one on Canfield, I can't think of, I guess Michigan Ave. and Corktown. Those are the only ones I can think of. And just to have the history and culture is so important," said Culler.

Cowin says this project will go on for a couple more days and in order to do so more volunteers are needed.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call 313-354-1868.