Allendale township trustees expected to vote on controversial statue

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Allendale Township trustees are expected to decide the fate of a controversial Civil War statue at a meeting on Monday.

Last month, an advisory committee recommended leaders remove and replace the statue with a statue of three diverse Union soldiers.

Last year, community members and activist groups began calling for its removal, saying it’s racist and offense. The statue in question depicts a Confederate and Union soldier standing side-by-side with a slave child at their feet holding a sign that says “Freedom to All Slaves.”

Trustees can adopt the recommendation as is, modify, or vote it down.

