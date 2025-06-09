Ada Township considers new ordinance to address unwanted solicitors

ADA..MICH — Residents in Ada Township have grown increasingly concerned about unwanted solicitors showing up at their doorsteps, even late at night. In response, the township is considering a new ordinance to crack down on the issue.

According to Zachery Jackson, a community policing officer with the Kent County Sheriff's Office, one recent incident involved a solicitor approaching a resident at 9:30 p.m., making the elderly woman living alone "feel uncomfortable."

"The resident I spoke to found it very odd that somebody would approach them at 9:30 at night to solicit a product," Jackson said.

The solicitor was not only outside the permitted hours for door-to-door sales, but was also in a prohibited housing development. Worse, the company had not yet issued the required permits to its employees.

"She ultimately decided to just kind of walk away from the interaction, rather than continue to converse with him," Jackson said.

The situation troubled the woman enough that she took to social media, bringing the issue to the attention of Ada Township Clerk Jo DeMarco.

"It sounds as though the township clerk has gotten to a point where she would like to see zero tolerance enforcement on our end," Jackson said.

The proposed ordinance would address a perceived loophole in the current law. While solicitors undergo a background check covering Michigan's criminal history, convictions from other states are not examined.

"These new nationwide background checks would be more comprehensive and would catch any out of state convictions, including convictions for violent crimes," Jackson explained.

The Ada Township Board is set to discuss the proposed ordinance during its meeting on Monday at noon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

