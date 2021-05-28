Watch
1 driver injured at Berlin Raceway now out of the hospital

Zach Harig / FOX 17
Boris Jurkovic takes a victory lap after winning the Icebreaker at Berlin Raceway.
Boris Jurkovic
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 16:09:38-04

MARNE, Mich. — One of the drivers injured at Berlin Raceway here in Michigan is home from the hospital.

Boris Jurkovic – driver of the No. 53 car – was sent home Wednesday to heal from two broken legs and surgery on both knees.

Doctors estimate he will have an 8–12-month recovery time.

The driver of the No. 52 car, David Fretz, is still in the hospital with a spinal injury.

Doctors described his condition as “critical but stable.”

The two drivers crashed during the last laps of a race Saturday evening.

