Local animal shelters to benefit from Betty White challenge

There's a charity challenge sweeping the country to honor beloved actress Betty White. People are being asked to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue in her name.

It’s being called the best tribute to TV icon Betty White and for her lifelong love of animals.

The Betty White Challenge went viral in the days after her death, encouraging everyone to donate $5 to a shelter of their choice in Betty's name.

Autumn Russel Huber at Mackenzie's animal sanctuary in Lake Odessa says the timing could not be better.

The money coming in will help fill in the gaps caring for these animals.

"It cost us a bare minimum of about $30 per day per animal. And that includes you know, everything people don't think about you know, we have a tremendous light bill that we have to run in heat and water and all those things. And then yeah, food medication staff, it's, you know, it's a big operation, and it's a lot of money and time to take care of all these animals and to take care of them in a manner that's, you know, humane and giving them the best life that they can while they're with us at the shelter” said Jen Self-Aulgur the Executive Director at Harbor Humane Society.

Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County is thankful to have already received more than $2,500 hundred dollars in donations ahead of Monday.

