Lions fans excited for playoff game against L.A. Rams

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s a great time to be a Lions fan.

The team has had a historic season and now they will be heading to the playoffs where they will face off against former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Stafford’s coming here next week an we’re winning,” said Lions fan Trey Horne.

This will be the first match up between the Lions and Stafford in Detroit since the team traded him in 2021.

“Feels good to get him back here but it also feels good to be able to take a win from him,” said Lions fan Russell Vergote.

After the trade, Stafford went on to win the Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams in 2022.

“It was painful but I felt good that he got what he wanted," Vergote said. "Because when you’re in the league you want to get a Super Bowl, but it’s our time to take it from him."

Lions fans are feeling hopeful and for good reason.

The team ended the regular season on Sunday with a win against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions also won 12 games this season. This is the second time in franchise history the Lions have won that many games. The last time that happened was 1991.

As fans are hoping for a win against the Rams, they are also hoping for a chance to head to the Super Bowl.

“I got my hotel for Vegas for that Super Bowl week because I plan for my team to be there,” said Lions fan Veronica Johnson.