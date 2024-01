Global superstar Janet Jackson is coming to metro Detroit for a show this summer as an extension of her Together Again Tour, which came to Little Caesars Arena last May.

This time, Jackson is coming to Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 2 at 8 p.m. and she'll be joined by Nelly.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. and fans can also purchase VIP packages, which could include premium tickets, meet-and-greet photo ops, a pre-show VIP lounge and more.