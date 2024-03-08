Watch Now
James Crumbley has phone access limited in jail after making 'threatening statements'

We learned that James Crumbley has lost access to the telephone while being behind bars. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said James made threatening statements on the phone and in electronic messages. His communication has been restricted to just his attorney.
James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, has had his phone access limited while in jail after making threatening statements he made.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Crumbley made the "threatening statements" on the phone and in electronic messages.

"His access to a phone or electronic messaging is now limited to communication with his lawyer," the sheriff's office said.

There was a discussion among prosecutors, the judge in his trial, and his defense attorney, during the first day of testimony in James' involuntary manslaughter trial.

Prosecutors talked about the issue, and James' attorney objected to it being made in front of the media.

James was seen saying "no" to his attorney when discussing the motion.

