Group files challenge against James Craig's petition signatures

James Craig
Ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig stands outside Cass Technical High School.
James Craig
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 27, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is challenging nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate James Craig, saying he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary.

Dixon, the former host of a conservative news show, and Craig, the former Detroit police chief, are among 10 Republicans who filed petitions by April 19.

The deadline to contest signatures is Tuesday.

Michigan Strong, the super PAC supporting Dixon, says Craig submitted too many invalid petitions, in part due to “apparent fraud.” Craig's campaign says it has “total confidence” in its signatures.

