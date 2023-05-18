Grand Traverse Resort unveils $10.5M hotel renovation; see the pics

One of Northern Michigan's most popular resorts has undergone a massive renovation ahead of the busy summer season.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa said this week the $10.5 million renovation to the original six-story hotel is nearly complete, ready for visitors to the Traverse City area this summer.

According to resort officials, construction began in November 2022 and included a full transformation of the resort's hotel.

In all, they added two new junior suites, updated four hospitality suites, all guest rooms, bathrooms, corridors, elevators and four public restrooms.

The resort's original hotel opened in 1980, and the renovation was done entirely by Michigan companies

“This is the Resort’s most expansive renovation project to date,” Grand Traverse Resort General Manager Matthew Bryant said in a statement. “We have increased our guest room number in the Hotel from 239 to 242, adding two new junior suites to the Hotel. These rooms provide comfort and style unlike anything else in the area. We cannot wait for people to enjoy them.”

The updates to the hotel include a modern feel, expansive storage space, tile showers and much more.

“We brought the beauty of northern Michigan into the rooms while also celebrating our owners, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians, with artwork and décor,” Bryant added in a statement.

In all, the resort has nearly 600 guest rooms across 900 acres that includes three championship golf courses, restaurants, a spa and much more.