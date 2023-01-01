Gov. Whitmer's inauguration events to take place New Year's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second inauguration is set to begin on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The event is set to be family-friendly, with winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, ice sculpture carving and more following the swearing-in of Gov. Whitmer.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and other government officials elected on Nov. 8 will be present to take the oath of office as well.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin with a musical performance by the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard, followed by recognition of tribal nations, a parade of flags, an invocation by Pastor Rory Marshall Jr of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, a 19-gun salute by the 1st Battalion 119th Field Artillery, a flyover by the Michigan Air National Guard and prayer led by Rabbi Alicia Harris of Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy and Imam Mohamad Ali Elahi of islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights.