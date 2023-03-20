Gas prices see slight drop in Michigan after rising the past couple of weeks

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw a drop over the past week following a few weeks of rising prices, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports gas in Michigan dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.45 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. That's 18 cents more than this time last month but 78 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped about 7 cents to an average of $3.48 per gallon, which is 74 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, which is down about $27 from 2022's highest price last June.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased slightly and gas stocks decreased, but lower oil prices are keeping prices at the pump lower.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as prices drop across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline."