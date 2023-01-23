Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The organization reports Michigan gas prices are up seven cents to an average of $3.37 per gallon. That's 39 cents higher than last month and 13 cents higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price is up four cents to $3.38 per gallon, which is about 17 cents higher than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose, which is contributing to higher pump prices.

"An increase in demand has Michigan motorists seeing higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."