Watch Now
News

Actions

Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises

gas pump
Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Berri, right, and his assistant Adolfo Mendez install new valves and electronic controls to a pair of gas pumps at the Shell station Berri owns in Santa Ana, Calif., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
gas pump
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 10:52:25-05

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The organization reports Michigan gas prices are up seven cents to an average of $3.37 per gallon. That's 39 cents higher than last month and 13 cents higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price is up four cents to $3.38 per gallon, which is about 17 cents higher than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose, which is contributing to higher pump prices.

"An increase in demand has Michigan motorists seeing higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the week."

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($3.40), Lansing ($3.39), Metro Detroit ($3.38)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.33), Ann Arbor ($3.34), Benton Harbor ($3.35)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered