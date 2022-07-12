Funeral arrangements released for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Funeral arraignments have been announced for Loren Micheal Courts, the Detroit police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Courts, a five-year veteran with the Detroit Police Department, was fatally shot after responding to an incident involving a gunman. Police have called the incident an ambush situation.

The Detroit Police Department released details Monday about funeral arraignments. The public can pay their respects on Saturday, July 16 from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, July 17 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Courts’ family and the department will have a service on Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m., where he will be laid to rest.

All services will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple at 23500 W. 7 Mile Road. He is set to be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery at 19975 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Details about access to the public are still being finalized, DPD said. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

