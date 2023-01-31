Fundraiser planned for MSP trooper hurt during crash investigation in Detroit

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking the public to help a trooper who was seriously injured while investigating a crash in Detroit in December.

MSP says trooper Anna Humes was hurt on Dec. 23, 2022. She was responding to a crash on I-94 near Chene Street.

Humes is off duty for 12 to 18 months, state police said. MSP announced ways people can donate to Humes and her family.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held on March 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wyandotte Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

Dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. The dinner costs $20 for adults, $5 for on-duty first responders and $5 for kids under 16. Kids under 5 can eat free.

Tickets can be purchased at the MSP Metro South Post or by contacting Sgt. Micah Keller at 248-296-3622 or Lt. Brain Kross at 810-285-4243.

Those who can’t attend the event can donate in other ways. Cash and checks can be sent:

To local PNC bank locations:



Account number: 4184473766

FBO Humes Family

Thin Blue Line of Michigan

By mail:

Thin Blue Line of Michigan

P.O. Box 532133

Livonia, MI 48153

Indicate money is "FBO Humes Family"

People can also donate by credit card:



Visit Thin Blue Line of Michigan’s website .

. Click “Make a Donation” on the homepage.

Select the amount being donated

In “Donation Purpose” use "FBO HUMES FAMILY"

Fill out the form

Hit submit

Those who donate may receive a tax-deductible letter.

MSP said in a statement that “100% of the proceeds received via any of the above methods will go directly to the family."

Anyone with questions can call Thin Blue Line at 313-740-7678.