Ford announces layoffs impacting 580 workers 

(WXYZ) — Just a day following Ford Motor Company’s historic F-150 Lightning launch, the company announced layoffs hitting the automaker.

According to Ford, 580 workers are affected by the layoffs. The automaker says 350 salaried employees and 230 agency positions will be eliminated.

A Ford spokesperson released the following statement regarding the layoffs:

“We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services, and the Ford+ plan. We are making adjustments in select U.S. engineering teams, which includes some reassignments as well as a reduction of approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions.”