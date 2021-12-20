Five investigations underway into Boy Scouts of America, according to Michigan Attorney General

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office confirms there are five active investigations underway into the Boy Scouts of America.

The investigation stems from 5,000 claims, most of which are related to a federal civil sexual abuse lawsuit.

AG Nessel's office says they are close to issuing charges in the first case but could not release specifics beyond that.

Back in June, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a joint investigation between the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police targeting the Boy Scouts of America.

At that time, the agencies asked the public to report instances of abuse as they worked to obtain information surrounding sex abuse allegations that came to light during civil litigation.

Back in July, The Boy Scouts of America reached a historic settlement with tens of thousands of sexual abuse victims. For some, it was decades in the making.

The agreement totaled $850 million in a settlement that was reached.

Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

