Family of Oxford's Tate Myre to hold first fundraising dinner for 42 Strong Saturday

(WXYZ) — The 42 Strong Foundation, a mentorship program started by the parents of Tate Myre, will hold its first annual fundraising dinner on March 11. The event will be held at Buhl Estate in Leonard, Michigan, and be used to raise money for the mentorship program.

"We are excited to announce that our 1st Annual Fundraising Dinner will be held on March 11, 2023. This annual fundraiser is thrown in the loving memory of Tate Myre and in support of our mentors and mentees who work hard to carry on his legacy and create a stronger community," organizers wrote on an event calendar.

According to the Oakland Press, the program currently includes 19 adult team leaders, 123 high school-aged mentors, and 129 middle school-aged mentees. The tickets, which start at $85 for individuals and go up to $765 for a sponsored table of 10, will directly benefit this 42 Strong Foundation group.

Saturday's dinner will start at 6 p.m. and cocktail attire is suggested.

To buy a ticket for Saturday's event or to learn more about their raffle packages, click here.