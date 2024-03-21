Family member arraigned in fatal shooting of brother of Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A family member in a hospital recovering from a vehicle crash was arraigned Thursday on murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a Michigan congressman's brother.

Timothy J. Kildee is accused of killing his father, Timothy E. Kildee, at a Flint-area home Tuesday. The 57-year-old victim was the brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat who represents the region in Congress.

The younger Kildee, 27, heard the 16 charges filed against him while in a bed at Hurley Medical Center. He did not have a lawyer present.

“Most of them I didn’t do. I’d like to exercise my right to remain silent,” Timothy J. Kildee told a judge over video conference, according to MLive.com.

He was under police watch and will be taken to jail without bond if released from the hospital.

Investigators said Timothy E. Kildee, 57, was shot during an argument with his son, who demanded his wallet and car key. Timothy J. Kildee, who was involved in an earlier domestic incident elsewhere, was injured in a vehicle crash after the shooting.

“Our family is grieving and heartbroken,” Dan Kildee said.

Dozens of lawmakers gathered Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for a photo to show support for the congressman. Some held signs that said, “We love you, Dan.”

The Kildee family is well-known in the Flint area. Dale Kildee, the uncle of Dan and Timothy E., was a member of Congress for more than 30 years. He died in 2021.